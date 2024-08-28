Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $575.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.