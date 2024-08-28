Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $607,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.24. 454,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.