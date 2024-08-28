Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $449,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $391.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

