Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 153,714 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.32% of CACI International worth $222,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 293.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.78.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $471.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $482.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.37 and a 200-day moving average of $410.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $5,574,578. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

