Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 593,670 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $596,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 627,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,556. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

