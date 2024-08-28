Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$71.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.07.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$1.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,958. The firm has a market cap of C$81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0108696 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

