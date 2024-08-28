Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

