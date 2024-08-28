Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 188,111 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188,111 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 265.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.38. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

