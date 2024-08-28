Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Mark Powell Buys 8,000 Shares

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Mark Powell bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$40,320.00 ($27,243.24).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23.

Bapcor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

