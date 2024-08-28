Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTDPY stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

