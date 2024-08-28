Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BTDPY stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are Utility Stocks Running Out of Steam? What You Need to Know
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snowflake’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Too Good To Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.