Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.