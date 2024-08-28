Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

