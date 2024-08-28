Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.