Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

