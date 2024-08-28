BayFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

BayFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 8,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

