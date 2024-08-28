Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 59.4% in August

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the July 31st total of 1,481,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.9 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Beach Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

