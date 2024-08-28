Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €38.90 ($43.22) and last traded at €38.98 ($43.31). Approximately 62,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.08 ($43.42).

Bechtle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

