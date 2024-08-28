Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.47

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.47 and last traded at $107.33, with a volume of 2364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $1,251,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Belden by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Belden by 42.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

