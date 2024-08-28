BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Down 0.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.24 and last traded at C$19.48. 28,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 59,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 33.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

