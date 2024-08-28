Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Bellway Stock Performance

BLWYF opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Bellway has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

