Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.
Bellway Stock Performance
BLWYF opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Bellway has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.67.
About Bellway
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are Utility Stocks Running Out of Steam? What You Need to Know
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Snowflake’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Too Good To Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.