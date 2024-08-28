Bensler LLC Acquires 4,273 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $221,000,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 996,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $172.19. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

