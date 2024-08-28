Bensler LLC Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,468,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 698,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,782. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

