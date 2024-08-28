Bensler LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bensler LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $949.41. 739,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $887.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

