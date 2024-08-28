Bensler LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bensler LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,063.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $31.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,036.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,741.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,641.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,048.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

