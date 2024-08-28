Bensler LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. 2,035,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,229. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

