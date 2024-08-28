Bensler LLC Sells 901 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bensler LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,042,000 after buying an additional 23,595,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,977,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,313,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 930,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

