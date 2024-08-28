Bensler LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bensler LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 174,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NUSC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,205 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.