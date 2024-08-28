Berenberg Bank Cuts Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 13

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:BSE traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13 ($0.17). 245,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.08 million, a PE ratio of -433.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

