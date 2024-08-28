Berenberg Bank Cuts Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 13

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Base Resources
Base Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
About Base Resources
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.