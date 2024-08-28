Berenberg Bank Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £188

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from £186 ($245.29) to £188 ($247.92) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($280.89) to £207 ($272.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a £220 ($290.12) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £197.72 ($260.74).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £159.03 ($209.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,809.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £152.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £156.68. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($158.51) and a 12-month high of £179.80 ($237.11).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

