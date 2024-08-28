Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Sells $437,573,568.96 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $437,573,568.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,731,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,871,244.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $268,752,482.88.

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70.

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-A stock traded up $9,352.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $691,552.50. 1,523 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $643,108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625,591.83.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

