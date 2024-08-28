Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance

OTC BLJZY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Berli Jucker Public has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Get Berli Jucker Public alerts:

About Berli Jucker Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services for packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, and modern retail supply chain business in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass, aluminum cans, and plastic packaging products. The company provides Cellox facial tissues and toilet papers, Zilk toilet papers, Maxmo multi-purpose papers, Tasto potato chips, Dozo rice crackers, Party and Campus extruded snacks, Parrot soaps, and Dermapon baby soaps, and provides logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Berli Jucker Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berli Jucker Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.