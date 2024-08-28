Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance
OTC BLJZY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Berli Jucker Public has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.
About Berli Jucker Public
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Berli Jucker Public
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- BJ’s Stock Slides After Q2 Beat: A Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Oil Prices Are Breaking Out: Top 3 Stocks to Watch Right Now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Immersion Stock Surges as It Monetizes Haptic Technology Patents
Receive News & Ratings for Berli Jucker Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berli Jucker Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.