BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock remained flat at $25.66 on Wednesday. 3,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

