BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

