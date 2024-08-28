Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Acquires 62,362 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 62,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99.
- On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari purchased 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34.
- On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25.
Biglari Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BH stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.09. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.16. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $400.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
