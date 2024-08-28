Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Acquires 62,362 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 62,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99.

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari purchased 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25.

Biglari Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BH stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.09. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.16. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $400.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Biglari by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biglari by 5.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

