Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.41. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,222,315 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

