Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 254.5 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

