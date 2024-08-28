Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 254.5 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
