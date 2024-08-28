Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bimini Capital Management Price Performance

BMNM remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bimini Capital Management has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.