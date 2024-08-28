Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bimini Capital Management Price Performance
BMNM remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bimini Capital Management has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
