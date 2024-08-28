Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.80. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 90,554 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $678.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 938,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

