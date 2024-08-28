bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.62

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.62 and last traded at $119.62, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
bioMérieux Stock Up 11.5 %
About bioMérieux
bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.
