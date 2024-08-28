Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$9.95 and a 1 year high of C$27.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.9502762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDT. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

