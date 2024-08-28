Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $59,217.18 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,169.33 billion and $47.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00546263 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00039552 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00072193 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,746,396 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
