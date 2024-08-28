BitcoinBR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.02 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $840,479.90 and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinBR has traded up 861,561.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

