BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 1,030,515.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

