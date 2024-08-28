BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $83,570.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

