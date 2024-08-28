BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.18 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $8.18 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,970,696 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.38912082 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,704,077.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

