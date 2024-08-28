BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.26

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 36857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

