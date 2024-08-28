BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $886.13. 299,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,741. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $889.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.01. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

