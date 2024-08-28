BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 60.7% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,073.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 485,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 233,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,104. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.