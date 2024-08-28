BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 274,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

