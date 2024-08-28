Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

