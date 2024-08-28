Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82. 538,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,237,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $956.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs by 58.7% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

