Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Blue Moon Group Price Performance
OTC BLUMY remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Wednesday. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
Blue Moon Group Company Profile
