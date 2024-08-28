Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Blue Moon Group Price Performance

OTC BLUMY remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Wednesday. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

